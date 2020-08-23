සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Yapahuwa, Panduwasnuwara, Kurunegala to be developed as a tourism hub

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 7:50

The tourism minister will be instructed to develop Yapahuwa, Panduwasnuwara and Kurunegala areas as a tourism hub, says prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The premier said so while answering questions posed to him by the public near the Siyambalangamuwa tank at Moragollagama in Kurunegala yesterday (22).

Meanwhile, chairman of the presidential task force on economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa says the state administration mechanism should be improved to ensure a review system on socioeconomic implications.

He was speaking at a meeting at Temple Trees yesterday with the Administrative Services Association.

The use of the electoral register as a common property and related legal issues also came up for discussion.

Agriculture, fisheries, tourism, export promotion, capital investments by foreign investors, land issues and administrative matters in various fields were discussed as well.

