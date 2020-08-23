Report tomorrow on countrywide blackout (video)





A committee appointed to inquire into last Monday’s countrywide blackout is due to hand over its report to subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma tomorrow (24), a committee member told Hiru News.



The CEB chairman has claimed the power outage was due to a mistake.



Members of the CoI yesterday inspected the CEB’s system control centre at Pelawatte in Battaramulla.



They inquired into the functions of the centre.



Later in the day, minister Alahapperuma told a public meeting in Weligama that he would resign if the committee blamed the ministry for the blackout.