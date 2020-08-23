සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Report tomorrow on countrywide blackout (video)

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 8:01

A committee appointed to inquire into last Monday’s countrywide blackout is due to hand over its report to subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma tomorrow (24), a committee member told Hiru News.

The CEB chairman has claimed the power outage was due to a mistake.

Members of the CoI yesterday inspected the CEB’s system control centre at Pelawatte in Battaramulla.

They inquired into the functions of the centre.

Later in the day, minister Alahapperuma told a public meeting in Weligama that he would resign if the committee blamed the ministry for the blackout.

