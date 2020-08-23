UN supports Sri Lanka to counter maritime drug trafficking, organized crime, terrorism

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says it is ready to assist Sri Lanka in countering maritime drug trafficking, organized crime and terrorism.
Its Sri Lanka representative Troels Vester held talks with attorney general Dappula de Livera yesterday (22).
The European Union and Germany will provide strong financial support, the UNODC representative has tweeted, adding they had a great discussion.
Its Sri Lanka representative Troels Vester held talks with attorney general Dappula de Livera yesterday (22).
The European Union and Germany will provide strong financial support, the UNODC representative has tweeted, adding they had a great discussion.