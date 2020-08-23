Revising+2020+electoral+register+under+way

Revising the 2020 electoral register is under way, says the Election Commission.
Grama Seva officers are presently being briefed about the related process.
They are due to distribute an application form to the households to gather the information required.
According to the electoral register for 2019, Sri Lanka has 16,263,885 registered voters.
Grama Seva officers are presently being briefed about the related process.
They are due to distribute an application form to the households to gather the information required.
According to the electoral register for 2019, Sri Lanka has 16,263,885 registered voters.