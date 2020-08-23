සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Revising 2020 electoral register under way

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 9:36

Revising the 2020 electoral register is under way, says the Election Commission.

Grama Seva officers are presently being briefed about the related process.

They are due to distribute an application form to the households to gather the information required.

According to the electoral register for 2019, Sri Lanka has 16,263,885 registered voters.

