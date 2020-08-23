Slight recovery in Railway Dept.’s income loss

The Department of Railways says it is now recovering from income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Its general manager Dilantha Fernando says there has been an increased demand from long-distance travelers.



Before the virus hit, the Department earned between Rs. 16 million and Rs. 18 million a day.



In the beginning of the pandemic, daily earnings dropped to Rs. five million, he says, adding that it has now gone up to between Rs. 06 million and Rs. 08 million.