Slight recovery in Railway Dept.’s income loss

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 8:51

The Department of Railways says it is now recovering from income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its general manager Dilantha Fernando says there has been an increased demand from long-distance travelers.

Before the virus hit, the Department earned between Rs. 16 million and Rs. 18 million a day.

In the beginning of the pandemic, daily earnings dropped to Rs. five million, he says, adding that it has now gone up to between Rs. 06 million and Rs. 08 million.

