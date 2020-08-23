සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 8:41

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with
recommended practice for adults in their country or area.

It admits little is known about how children transmit the virus but cites evidence that teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults.

Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said.

More than 800,000 people have now died of Covid-19 worldwide, while at least 23 million cases of infection have been registered.

