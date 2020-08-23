සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 will be with us forever, British scientist warns

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 8:56

The Covid-19 will be present "forever in some form or another", a member of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said.

Sir Mark Walport said people would need to be vaccinated at regular intervals.

His comments come after the head of the World Health Organization said he hoped the pandemic would be over within two years, as the Spanish flu had taken two years to overcome.

Sir Mark said denser populations and travel meant the virus spread easily.

He also said the world population was now much larger than in 1918.

Sir Mark said that, in order to control the pandemic, "global vaccination" would be required, but coronavirus would not be a disease like smallpox "which could be eradicated by vaccination".

