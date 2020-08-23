සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 9:13

A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold in Britain for 260,000 pound sterling after being found hanging in the letterbox of a Bristol auction house.

“We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself,” East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid.”

Gandhi was known for giving old or unwanted pairs of spectacles to those in need or to those who had helped him.

He gave the glasses to the vendor’s uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s, said the auction house.

