Main suppliers of Cannabis to Colombo among four nabbed at airport

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 9:30

Four men, the main suppliers of Cannabis to Colombo among them, have been taken into custody while attempting to go to Dubai, police say.

The CCD has made the arrests at the Katunayake Airport.

One of them is a gunman of an underworld gang identified as Gamage Saranga Pradeep alias Welle Saranga.

Another, Kathaluwa Liyanage Buddhika Sanjeewa who has court cases pending against him, had more than Rs. 2.9 million in cash with him.

The two others are said to be accomplices of Angoda Lokka.

One of them is Thabdeen Mohamed Subir, a suspect in the robbery of a state bank in Hanwella.

The other, Ranasinghe Arachchige Ishara Lakmal, has been identified as a key smuggler of Kerala Cannabis into the island.

