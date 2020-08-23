Cultivators seek reasonable price for their Goraka produce (pictures)

Cultivators in Matale district are seeking a reasonable price for their Goraka (garcinia) produce.Despite the harvesting period is on, they are not gathering their produce due to fears of not getting a good price.The wholesale price they get is between Rs. 100 and Rs. 150 per kilo.They need around eight kgs of raw Goraka to produce one kg of dried Goraka, which is a costly exercise.They are seeking government mediation to obtain a reasonable price.