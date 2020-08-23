සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 recoveries rise to 2,805 (video)

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 12:54

Covid-19+recoveries+rise+to+2%2C805+%28video%29


Seven more Covid-19 patients have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.

This takes the total recoveries to 2,805, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.

The number of hospitalized patients is 30.

The 12th Covid-19 death in Sri Lanka was reported at midnight yesterday (22) from the IDH Hospital.

A 47-year-old woman arriving from Chennai India on 20 August, also having cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes, died of the virus, said hospital director Dr. Hasitha Attanayake.

According to director of government information Nalaka Kaluwewa, the cause of death was heart failure.
Meanwhile, the number of infected persons rose to 2,947 with the finding of six returnees from oversea as having Covid-19.

So far, 31,173 have completed their periods of quarantine and returned home.

Fifty two centres are holding 7,304 under quarantine at present.

Meanwhile, 1,710 PCR tests conducted yesterday took the total number of tests so far to 202,907, says the National Centre for Covid-19 Prevention.

State minister D.V. Chanaka says opening the airports will be considered after repatriating all Sri Lankans expecting to return.

In the early hours of this morning, 376 Sri Lankans arrived in the country from Australia, UAE, Kenya and Qatar.

Trending News

12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
23 August 2020
12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
22 August 2020
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad

International News

'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.