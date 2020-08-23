Covid-19 recoveries rise to 2,805 (video)





Seven more Covid-19 patients have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.



This takes the total recoveries to 2,805, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.



The number of hospitalized patients is 30.



The 12th Covid-19 death in Sri Lanka was reported at midnight yesterday (22) from the IDH Hospital.



A 47-year-old woman arriving from Chennai India on 20 August, also having cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes, died of the virus, said hospital director Dr. Hasitha Attanayake.



According to director of government information Nalaka Kaluwewa, the cause of death was heart failure.

Meanwhile, the number of infected persons rose to 2,947 with the finding of six returnees from oversea as having Covid-19.



So far, 31,173 have completed their periods of quarantine and returned home.



Fifty two centres are holding 7,304 under quarantine at present.



Meanwhile, 1,710 PCR tests conducted yesterday took the total number of tests so far to 202,907, says the National Centre for Covid-19 Prevention.



State minister D.V. Chanaka says opening the airports will be considered after repatriating all Sri Lankans expecting to return.



In the early hours of this morning, 376 Sri Lankans arrived in the country from Australia, UAE, Kenya and Qatar.