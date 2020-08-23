සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Over 3 million people infected with Covid-19 in India

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 13:10

India’s Covid-19 caseload topped three million, with the country leading the world in new infections.

Health authorities reported 10,339 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940.

India has the third-highest caseload after US and Brazil, and its 56,706 fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

Meanwhile, a member of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has said the Covid-19 will be present "forever in some form or another".

Sir Mark Walport said people would need to be vaccinated at regular intervals.

His comments come after the head of the World Health Organization said he hoped the pandemic would be over within two years, as the Spanish flu had taken two years to overcome.

