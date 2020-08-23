Foreign+Employment+Bureau+to+reduce+welfare+officers+abroad

The Bureau of Foreign Employment is recalling surplus officers at the welfare divisions it is maintaining at Sri Lankan missions abroad.



Chairman of the Bureau Kamal Ratwatte says this is a cost-cutting measure in the face of fall of income due to the Covid-19

pandemic.



A committee has recommended the measure.



At present, Bureau-maintained welfare divisions at Sri Lankan missions have around 125 officers.



This number will be reduced to around 40, with the aim of reducing costs by 65 per cent, Ratwatte adds.