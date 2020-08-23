Rathana+Thera+absent+at+hearing+of+abduction+complaint+against+him

With the general election coming to a conclusion 18 days ago, both the UNP and the Apey Janabala Party still remain undecided on their respective national list MP position.



Controversy surrounds the AJP’s appointed MP seat, with a complaint received by the office of the DIG of Colombo that the party’s secretary Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera has been abducted.



The accused is Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera.



The complaint was taken up yesterday (22), but the SSP for Colombo could not find Rathana Thera at his temple, Sandaham Sevana.



The police officer managed to call the monk over the phone and informed him to be present at the DIG’s office this morning.



However, he made no appearance there either.



Meanwhile, UNP legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara says the party will take a decision about its national list MP position.