සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rathana Thera absent at hearing of abduction complaint against him

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 13:37

Rathana+Thera+absent+at+hearing+of+abduction+complaint+against+him
With the general election coming to a conclusion 18 days ago, both the UNP and the Apey Janabala Party still remain undecided on their respective national list MP position.

Controversy surrounds the AJP’s appointed MP seat, with a complaint received by the office of the DIG of Colombo that the party’s secretary Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera has been abducted.

The accused is Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera.

The complaint was taken up yesterday (22), but the SSP for Colombo could not find Rathana Thera at his temple, Sandaham Sevana.

The police officer managed to call the monk over the phone and informed him to be present at the DIG’s office this morning.

However, he made no appearance there either.

Meanwhile, UNP legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara says the party will take a decision about its national list MP position.

Trending News

12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
23 August 2020
12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
22 August 2020
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad

International News

'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.