A youth aged 21 drowned while sea-bathing with friends at Tangalle yesterday (22).



Two in a group of seven were caught up in the waves, but only one was rescued and admitted to Tangalle Base Hospital.



The dead body of the other youth was found this morning by police lifeguards.



He was a student of the Technical College in Matara.



Following the postmortem examination, the body was taken to the Tangalle Base Hospital.