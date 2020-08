Nearly 50 families living in the Diyamitta village in Wanathawilluwa are without a means of finding safe drinking water.



A community-based water project has been a failure.



The only well that supplied them has now run dry.



Those who can afford it spend large sums of money to buy drinking water, while those who cannot have to depend on a pit located in a private land around one km away from their village.



These people request the authorities to provide them with a proper water supply.