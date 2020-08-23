President+receives+blessings+from+top+Buddhist+clergy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on top members of the Buddhist clergy and received their blessings yesterday (22), says the president’s media division.



He visited Dharmapalarama Vihara at Mt. Lavinia and called on Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera.



Thereafter, the president went to Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda, where he called on Most Ven. Dr. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Thera.



At the prelate’s request, president Rajapaksa promised to expedite the construction of an international conference hall there.



Still there, the president called on Most Ven. Prof. Kumburugamuwe Vajira thera.



In the afternoon, he visited Dharmavijayaloka Vihara at Rukmale in Kottawa.



There, most Ven. Ittepane Dhammalankara Thera gave his blessings to the president.