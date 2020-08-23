සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 victim’s funeral takes place (video)

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 15:37

Covid-19+victim%E2%80%99s+funeral+takes+place+%28video%29


The funeral of the latest victim to the Covid-19 virus, the 12th in the country, took place at the Kotikawatte cemetery this afternoon (23).

The 47-year-old woman from Mawathagama died at midnight yesterday at the IDH hospital.

Present at the funeral was her husband, who is being quarantined.

On 20 August, she had returned from India, where she had been for six months for treatment for cancer, and had been under quarantine at Iranawila.

After finding her to be Covid-19 positive, she was sent to the IDH for treatment.

Trending News

12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
23 August 2020
12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
22 August 2020
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad

International News

'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.