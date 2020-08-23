Covid-19 victim’s funeral takes place (video)





The funeral of the latest victim to the Covid-19 virus, the 12th in the country, took place at the Kotikawatte cemetery this afternoon (23).



The 47-year-old woman from Mawathagama died at midnight yesterday at the IDH hospital.



Present at the funeral was her husband, who is being quarantined.



On 20 August, she had returned from India, where she had been for six months for treatment for cancer, and had been under quarantine at Iranawila.



After finding her to be Covid-19 positive, she was sent to the IDH for treatment.