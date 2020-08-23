No truth to lifting of ban on turmeric imports - Bandula

Trade minister Bandula Gunawardena refutes certain reports that the ban on the importation of turmeric has been lifted.
He says he has been informed by businesses that import turmeric for purposes of exportation about their plight as a result of the ban.
The minister says he will propose to the cabinet to permit the importation of turmeric only for export purposes.
