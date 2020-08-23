සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two locally-made guns found from house in Hambantota (pictures)

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 16:10

Two+locally-made+guns+found+from+house+in+Hambantota+%28pictures%29
The STF searched a house at Somisethagama in Hambantota on information received and seized two locally made guns and 13 rounds of live ammunition today (23).

The owner of the house been arrested.

The two firearms can be used as both 12 bore and 16 bore weapons.

The STF also found parts of a third firearm being manufactured.

The suspect has been handed over to the Hambantota HQI for investigation, also to determine if he has had any connections with the underworld.


Trending News

12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
23 August 2020
12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
22 August 2020
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad

International News

'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.