Two locally-made guns found from house in Hambantota (pictures)

The STF searched a house at Somisethagama in Hambantota on information received and seized two locally made guns and 13 rounds of live ammunition today (23).The owner of the house been arrested.The two firearms can be used as both 12 bore and 16 bore weapons.The STF also found parts of a third firearm being manufactured.The suspect has been handed over to the Hambantota HQI for investigation, also to determine if he has had any connections with the underworld.