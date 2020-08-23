Duo+sold+Kerala+Cannabis+on+pretext+of+selling+flower+pots

Police in Kalutara today (23) arrested two men who had been selling Kerala Cannabis in a small lorry for quite some time on the pretext of selling flower pots.



Investigations revealed the duo had sold KG in five and 10-gram packets to students at tuition classes in Panadura, Aluthgama and Matugama areas.



The lorry’s driver had taken his child, aged around 4 ½ years, in the lorry when selling the Cannabis.