At least 13 killed in stampede as club goers flee at sight of Peru police

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 16:58

At least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as playgoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub raided by police because it was open in violation of restrictions imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

At least six were injured, including three police officers, as around 120 people tried to escape the Thomas Restobar club last night as police arrived to break up a party on its second floor.

Neighbours had alerted police about the raucous event at the club in the Los Olivos district of the Peruvian capital.

An Interior Ministry statement said the revellers tried to squeeze en masse through the only entrance door and became trapped between the door and a staircase leading to the street.

Police detained at least 23 partygoers.

