සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three accomplices of underworld leaders arrested

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 17:44

Three+accomplices+of+underworld+leaders+arrested
Three accomplices of underworld leaders were taken into custody today (23), police say.

One of them, linked to Kanjipani Imran and Gotha Asanka in Kaduwela, was arrested at his home at Yatawatte in Peragashandiya with heroin and four swords.

The 33-year-old has been identified as Colombage Rexy Kumar alias Biyagama Rexy.

The two others were taken along with heroin at Belekkade Junction in Ratmalana.

They are accomplices of Dharmasiri who is in hiding in Dubai.

Trending News

12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
23 August 2020
12th coronavirus death reported in Sri Lanka (video)
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
22 August 2020
Government draws attention to 46 children in prison
Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad

International News

'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.