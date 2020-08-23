Three+accomplices+of+underworld+leaders+arrested

Three accomplices of underworld leaders were taken into custody today (23), police say.



One of them, linked to Kanjipani Imran and Gotha Asanka in Kaduwela, was arrested at his home at Yatawatte in Peragashandiya with heroin and four swords.



The 33-year-old has been identified as Colombage Rexy Kumar alias Biyagama Rexy.



The two others were taken along with heroin at Belekkade Junction in Ratmalana.



They are accomplices of Dharmasiri who is in hiding in Dubai.