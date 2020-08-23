සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Basil calls for highly-efficient procurement process devoid of waste, corruption

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 17:51

Chairman of the presidential task force on economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa calls for a highly-efficient
procurement process devoid of waste or corruption.

He also stresses the importance of a method to continue with the functions of an institution in a sustainable manner even when its head changes.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Sri Lanka Accountants Service Association at Temple Trees yesterday (23).

The association briefed him about their problems.

