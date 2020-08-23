Basil calls for highly-efficient procurement process devoid of waste, corruption

Chairman of the presidential task force on economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa calls for a highly-efficient
procurement process devoid of waste or corruption.
He also stresses the importance of a method to continue with the functions of an institution in a sustainable manner even when its head changes.
He was speaking at a meeting with the Sri Lanka Accountants Service Association at Temple Trees yesterday (23).
The association briefed him about their problems.
