Army puts out Moneragala forest reserve fire (pictures)

The Army extinguished a fire that erupted in the Makul Ara forest reserve at Kumbukkana in Moneragala yesterday afternoon (22).
However, the blaze had destroyed around 40 acres of the forest reserve by the time it was put out.
The district disaster management unit requested the Army’s help after the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry weather.
Valuable fauna and flora have perished in the fire blamed on human activity.
