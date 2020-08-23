A+mother+of+three+daughters+who+aided+and+abetted+the+raping+of+her+15+year+old+daughter+remanded

A suspect in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor girl has been remanded while the girl's mother have also been remanded for aiding and abetting the crime.



The suspect and the girl's mother have been remanded till September 03 by the Galle Additional Magistrate.



The suspects was a 24 year old resident of Kombala, Imaduwa and the girls' mother is a 35 year old from Walpala Road, Imaduwa. She has three daughters.



The victim is the eldest of three girls in the same family aged 15, 10 and 06.



Our correspondent said that the Magistrate has also ordered the abused girl and her two sisters to be placed in orphanages under probationary care.