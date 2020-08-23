4+year+old+child+abducted+in+Ampara

Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction of a 4 year old girl from her residence in the Inginiyagala fishing village in Ampara.

The girl has been abducted last night while she was sleeping with her mother.

The mother who realized that the child was not next to her has alerted the neighbors and commenced a search operation.

Thereafter the police have commenced an investigation.

A security officer who has seen a child walking on the road in a suspicious manner has remained vigilant in this regard.

When he inquired about the child from the person who was with her, the suspect has said that he found the child walking on the road.

Thereafter the security officer has seated the child on his bike and requested the suspect to assist him to return the child to her residence.

The suspect has got into the bike in a reluctant manner.

The Inginiyagala police have arrested the suspect when he arrived at the child’s residence.

The suspect is a 35 year old resident of the same locality.