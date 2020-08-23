සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 20:20

President Trump has declared a state of national disaster in the state of California in the United States due to forest fires.

About 14,000 firefighters are involved in putting out 585 forest fires, and about one million acres have been destroyed so far.

Forest fires are particularly prevalent in mountainous and rural forest areas.

Six deaths have been reported.

This is considered to be the third largest wildfire ever recorded in California.

Thousands of people have been evacuated so far.

The state of California has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the United States, with over 650,000 cases reported.

