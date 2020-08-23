,
Two 18 year old youths reported missing while sea bathing at Mt. Lavinia
Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 20:37
Two 18 year old youths in a group of 07 from Nuwara Eliya, Pundalu Oya, reported missing while sea bathing at Mt. Lavinia.
