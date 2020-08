The 125th 'Daham Pasel' Day National Celebration was held at the Kasagala Rajamaha Viharaya in Weeraketiya with the participation of the Prime Minister today.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he is committed to protect the place given to Buddhism by the Constitution while treating all races and religions equally.



The Prime Minister made this statement while participating in the North Western Provincial Sangha Conference.