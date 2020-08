Minister Wimal Weerawansa states that the results of this election confirm that the people of the North and East have rejected racist and extremist politics.



The Minister stated this while participating in a public meeting held in Homagama area.



Meanwhile, the MP also commented on a statement made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Harin Fernando criticizing the arrival of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to attend the inaugural session of the new parliament.