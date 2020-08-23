සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953

Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 21:29

Two+%2802%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+2%2C953
02 more arrivals from Malaysia tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2,953

Trending News

Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
Local Covid-19 patients rise to 2,951
23 August 2020
Local Covid-19 patients rise to 2,951
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
23 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953

International News

President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.