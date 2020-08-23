සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

T-56 live bullets and handcuffs recovered from Kotadeniya

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 7:35

Veyangoda Police have found a magazine containing thirty (30) T-56 bullets, 03 sets of Army uniforms and a sword in the house of an Army sergeant in the Kumbaloluwa area in Veyangoda.

Meanwhile, Thirty five (35) T-56 live bullets, 01 magazine, Three 09mm bullets, a handcuff set and a holder were found stacked in a bag that had been sunk in the Ma Oya in the Elibichchiya area in Kotadeniyawa.

Meanwhile, Police stated that a person was arrested with a live grenade. 

The suspect has been arrested by the Dehiwala Police and is a resident of Mount Lavinia - Peiris Road.

