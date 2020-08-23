T-56+live+bullets+and+handcuffs+recovered+from+Kotadeniya

Veyangoda Police have found a magazine containing thirty (30) T-56 bullets, 03 sets of Army uniforms and a sword in the house of an Army sergeant in the Kumbaloluwa area in Veyangoda.



Meanwhile, Thirty five (35) T-56 live bullets, 01 magazine, Three 09mm bullets, a handcuff set and a holder were found stacked in a bag that had been sunk in the Ma Oya in the Elibichchiya area in Kotadeniyawa.



Meanwhile, Police stated that a person was arrested with a live grenade.



The suspect has been arrested by the Dehiwala Police and is a resident of Mount Lavinia - Peiris Road.