1141+arrested+in+a+24+hour+operation

1141 persons have been arrested in a special crime prevention operation carried out during the past 24 hours deploying Officers from 114 police stations in the Western Province.

Among those arrested were 477 persons on warrant who had evaded police, 98 suspects wanted for various crimes, 465 suspects wanted for corruption related offenses and 101 suspects.

This operation was carried out on the instructions of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The suspects are to be produced before the relevant courts after further investigations.