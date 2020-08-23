සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The removal of electrical superintendents from control room, makes the system unprotected - allegations from the Association of Engineers and Superintendents

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 7:38

The+removal+of+electrical+superintendents+from+control+room%2C+makes+the+system+unprotected+-+allegations+from+the+Association+of+Engineers+and+Superintendents

The Ceylon Electricity Board Technical Engineers and Superintendents Association is protesting against the decision of the management to remove the electrical superintendents who were previously serving in the control room and to employ only electrical engineers.

The president of the association A. G. U. Nishantha stated that as a result, the safety of the transmission system has become extremely vulnerable. 

He further stated that only electrical engineers have been deployed for the new system control branch established at Sri Jayewardenepura.


Meanwhile, the report of the committee appointed to look into the recent power outages across the country is due to be handed over to Minister Dullas Alahapperuma this afternoon.

Earlier the Chairman of the Electricity Board stated that the power supply was cut off island wide due to an accidental error.

The members of the relevant committee also conducted an observation visit, the day before yesterday to the Ceylon Electricity Board Systems Control Center at Pelawatta, Battaramulla.


In the meantime, the Minister in charge of the subject, Dullas Alahapperuma, stated on Saturday that he would resign from the post of Minister of Power and Energy if it is confirmed that a mistake had been committed by the Ministry of Power and Energy.


Trending News

Public servants can register their motorcycles
23 August 2020
Public servants can register their motorcycles
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
23 August 2020
Gazette issued to raise import levy on potatoes
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
23 August 2020
Foreign Employment Bureau to reduce welfare officers abroad
Local Covid-19 patients rise to 2,951
23 August 2020
Local Covid-19 patients rise to 2,951
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
23 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953

International News

President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
23 August 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell for £260,000 in UK auction
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.