The removal of electrical superintendents from control room, makes the system unprotected - allegations from the Association of Engineers and Superintendents

The Ceylon Electricity Board Technical Engineers and Superintendents Association is protesting against the decision of the management to remove the electrical superintendents who were previously serving in the control room and to employ only electrical engineers.



The president of the association A. G. U. Nishantha stated that as a result, the safety of the transmission system has become extremely vulnerable.



He further stated that only electrical engineers have been deployed for the new system control branch established at Sri Jayewardenepura.

Meanwhile, the report of the committee appointed to look into the recent power outages across the country is due to be handed over to Minister Dullas Alahapperuma this afternoon.



Earlier the Chairman of the Electricity Board stated that the power supply was cut off island wide due to an accidental error.



The members of the relevant committee also conducted an observation visit, the day before yesterday to the Ceylon Electricity Board Systems Control Center at Pelawatta, Battaramulla.

In the meantime, the Minister in charge of the subject, Dullas Alahapperuma, stated on Saturday that he would resign from the post of Minister of Power and Energy if it is confirmed that a mistake had been committed by the Ministry of Power and Energy.