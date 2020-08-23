Key associate of Madhush arrested - Detention orders issued for Welle Saranga

A key associate of Makandure Madush, a leader of an organized crime gang who is currently in remand custody, has been arrested with heroin.



The 34-year-old suspect, known as the Padagoda Busia, is a resident of Aluthgama. 18 grams and 360 milligrams of heroin were found in his possession. He was arrested yesterday on a tip off received by the Kalutara Divisional Narcotics Unit.

Meanwhile, detention orders have been obtained to detain for 72 hours and question four persons including 'Welle Saranga', who is known as a sniper for the underworld gangs.



'Welle Saranga' and three others were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division at the Katunayake International Airport yesterday.



They had arrived at the Katunayake airport to depart to Dubai and US $ 7,900 and Sri Lankan rupees 1,497,000 (One million four hundred and ninety-seven thousand) were found in their possession believed to have been earned through drug trafficking activities.