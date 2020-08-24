Government official quarters should be handed over before the end of this month - Former MPs informed

The Ministry of Public Service, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced a deadline to hand over government official quarters to former Members of Parliament who represented the previous Parliament but have not been elected to Parliament this time.



Accordingly, they have been informed to hand over the government quarters before the 31st of this month.



A spokesperson for the ministry told the Hiru news team that a majority of the members who represented the previous parliament have already handed over their official quarters.



Government quarters should be handed over within three months of dissolution of Parliament.



Meanwhile, steps will be taken to provide the relevant official quarters to the new Members of Parliament as requested.