සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Government official quarters should be handed over before the end of this month - Former MPs informed

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 9:31

Government+official+quarters+should+be+handed+over+before+the+end+of+this+month+-+Former+MPs+informed
The Ministry of Public Service, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced a deadline to hand over government official quarters to former Members of Parliament who represented the previous Parliament but have not been elected to Parliament this time.

Accordingly, they have been informed to hand over the government quarters before the 31st of this month.

A spokesperson for the ministry told the Hiru news team that a majority of the members who represented the previous parliament have already handed over their official quarters.

Government quarters should be handed over within three months of dissolution of Parliament.

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to provide the relevant official quarters to the new Members of Parliament as requested.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
24 August 2020
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
24 August 2020
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
23 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident
24 August 2020
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident

International News

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.