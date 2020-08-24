Karu+to+make+a+special+statement+today+regarding+the+request+to+take+over+the+UNP+leadership+

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is scheduled to make a special statement today regarding the proposals made to him to take over the leadership of the UNP.
Sources close to Karu Jayasuriya say that he intends to issue this special statement as a press release in response to requests made by several former UNP seniors and members of the Maha Sangha.
