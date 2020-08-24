,
06 arrested with heroin in Peliyagoda and Jaffna
Monday, 24 August 2020 - 8:06
A suspect has been arrested from Peliyagoda with 100gms of heroin & 05 arrested from Jaffna in possession of 67gms of heroin.
