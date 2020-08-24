Father+and+two+year+old+daughter+die+in+Galagedara+accident

A two year old girl and her father were killed in a road accident in the Galagedara area on the Katugastota - Kurunegala road.



The Police Media Division stated that the container truck transporting nutmeg had overturned and crashed on to a car last night and collided with another car.



A two-year-old girl from Galaha who was traveling in the car has died on admission to the Galagedara Hospital. Seven others injured in the accident are being treated at the Kandy General Hospital.



Meanwhile the police stated that further search operations are being carried out to find the bodies of the two youths who went missing after swimming in the Mt. Lavinia sea. The accident had taken place when they had gone sea bathing in the Mt. Lavinia sea with 5 other youths yesterday afternoon.



Two 18 year old youths residing in the Pundaluoya area in Nuwara Eliya went missing yesterday while swimming in Mt. Lavinia.



