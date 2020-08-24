සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 9:27

Father+and+two+year+old+daughter+die+in+Galagedara+accident
A two year old girl and her father were killed in a road accident in the Galagedara area on the Katugastota - Kurunegala road.

The Police Media Division stated that the container truck transporting nutmeg had overturned and crashed on to a car last night and collided with another car.

A two-year-old girl from Galaha who was traveling in the car has died on admission to the Galagedara Hospital. Seven others injured in the accident are being treated at the Kandy General Hospital.

Meanwhile the police stated that further search operations are being carried out to find the bodies of the two youths who went missing after swimming in the Mt. Lavinia sea. The accident had taken place when they had gone sea bathing in the Mt. Lavinia sea with 5 other youths yesterday afternoon.

Two 18 year old youths residing in the Pundaluoya area in Nuwara Eliya went missing yesterday while swimming in Mt. Lavinia.


Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
24 August 2020
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
24 August 2020
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
23 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident
24 August 2020
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident

International News

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.