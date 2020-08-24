Investigations+to+find+out+if+turmeric+powder+contains+cancerous+particles+

The Consumer Affairs Authority says that it has been revealed that the turmeric powder for sale in the market has been reprocessed in a manner which is unsuitable for human consumption.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had recently taken steps to obtain and test samples of turmeric powder covering all districts island wide.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said it had received test reports that the turmeric powder contained rice flour, wheat flour, yellow lentils and pea lentils as well as various colourings.

The Consumer Affairs Authority is also looking into whether the colourings or chemicals used to obtain the colour contain harmful ingredients or cancerous particles.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that steps will be taken to file cases in the relevant Magistrate's Courts against business personnel who are found to have repossessed and sold turmeric powder which is unfit for human consumption.