Another+63+leave+home+after+completing+quarantine+

Air Force Media Spokesperson Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe stated that 63 persons who had been quarantined having arrived from abroad had completed the quarantine process and left home today.

He said that the group was at the Mullaitivu Quarantine Center of the Air Force and had ended the quarantine.

Another 415 foreign nationals are being quarantined at centers controlled by the Air Force.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe stated that 174 persons are still under quarantine at the Mullaitivu Quarantine Center, 165 at the Wanni Center and 76 at the Iranamadu Center.