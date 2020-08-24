සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 10:05

The US Meteorological Department forecast two hurricanes to hit the Gulf coast of the United States today.

According to local media reports, there is a risk of flooding due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The Department forecast the hurricanes to come at 120 kilometers per hour.

The state of Louisiana has been warned of the possibility of a hurricane known as Makor to occur today.

Hurricane Laura has already hit Haiti, killing at least five people.

The US Meteorological Agency said hurricane Laura could reach the US coast day after tomorrow.

