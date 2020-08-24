Another group of Sri Lankans return from abroad (Video)

Another 250 Sri Lankans who were unable to return to Sri Lanka due to the Covid 19 epidemic arrived in the country.



Our correspondent said that the group arrived in Sri Lanka to the Katunayake Airport this morning (24).



21 arrived from Doha, Qatar, 180 from Bahrain and 49 from Ahmedabad, India.



They were subject to a PCR test at the airport. After being tested, steps were taken to direct them to quarantine.











