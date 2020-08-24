Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)

In Bogawantalawa town, a school girl was injured when she was hit by a three wheeler while attempting to cross the road.



The girl was traveling with several of her friends and when she was trying to cross the main road carelesslyshe was hit by a three-wheeler heading towards the Bogawantalawa Post Office.



The school girl who was injured in the accident has been admitted to the Bogawantalawa Hospital.



The accident was recorded on a security camera at a nearby shop.





