The body of one of the one of the two youths who went missing after swimming in the Mt. Lavinia sea has been found washed ashore on the beach in Dehiwala this morning.

The police stated that the youth was an 18-year-old resident of the Arrow Tea Estate in Kandy.

The accident had taken place when they had gone sea bathing in the Mt. Lavinia sea with 5 other youths yesterday afternoon.

Further search operations are underway to find the other youth who went missing in the sea.