The young man who twice tried to commit suicide, after beheading his 22 year old girlfriend

An inmate who was receiving treatment at the Chilaw General Hospital under the protection of two prison officers has attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat.



Prison officials say that the suspect was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Chilaw General Hospital.



The incident took place yesterday (24) morning in a toilet in Ward 18 of the Chilaw General Hospital.



The victim is a resident of Galmuruwa, Madampe.



The man who had attempted to commit suicide was the suspect that had been admitted to hospital after consuming poison.



He was arrested after stabbing a 22-year-old girl to death in the Galmuruwa area on Saturday (22) and was admitted to hospital after consuming poison.



The suspect was produced before the Chilaw Magistrate's Court and remanded while being treated at the Chilaw General Hospital under the protection of two prison officers.



It is said that the suspect had stated that he wanted to go to the toilet yesterday (23) morning and later the prison officials had taken the suspect to the toilet with handcuffs.



The suspect had closed the toilet door and slit his throat.



It is reported that the prison authorities have taken immediate action to admit the suspect to the Intensive Care Unit of the Chilaw General Hospital.



Chilaw Police are conducting further investigations.