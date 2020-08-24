Karu Jayasuriya ready to take on UNP leadership - issues statement

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has stated that he is ready to accept the challenge of leading the UNP.He issued a special statement to the media today stating that he has taken steps to inform the party leadership as well as senior members of the party in this regard.Meanwhile a meeting has taken place between Samagi Janabalavegaya MP, former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.According to political sources, the meeting had lasted for about 45 minutes yesterday, where views on the current political situation had been exchanged during the meeting.Speaking to our news team after the last general election MP Tissa Attanayake stated that he is ready for a discussion with the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe after the commencement of the parliament.However, MP Tissa Attanayake stated that the discussion held yesterday was not an official discussion.Meanwhile, MP Tissa Attanayake also met former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday.According to political sources, they have also exchanged views on the current situation of the UNP.This was by issuing a special announcement.The announcement is given below.