No discussion on Deputy PM post - GL Peiris (video)

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Minister Prof. GL Peiris stated that there is no other institution as politicized as the Independent Commissions established by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.



He was speaking at a media briefing convened at the Nelum Mawatha party office today.



During the media briefing, journalists inquired from Minister, Prof. G.L. Peiris on the creation of a Deputy Prime Ministerial post in the proposed new constitutional amendment.



He stated that no official discussion has been held in this regard so far. However, Minister Prof. GL Peiris pointed out that such privileges exist if necessary.











