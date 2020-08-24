Graduates stage protest march (video)





The Unemployed Graduates Association engaged in a protest march today demanding that graduates who were refused employment be given jobs without calling for appeals.



Our correspondent stated that they approached the Presidential Secretariat from the premises of the Fort Railway Station and handed over a message.



Appointment letters are to be given to 51,153 unemployed graduates for government jobs today. Another 9,954 graduates have had their job applications rejected due to a number of factors, including contributions to the Employees Provident Fund under their own names.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet recently approved the employment of tens of thousands more graduates.

The convener of the Unemployed Graduates Association Ven. Thenne Gnanananda Thero made a request to give priority to these 9,954 people, before handing over the request to the Presidential Secretariat.



Also, the Higher National Diploma Holders' Association engaged in a protest today demanding justice for the unemployed Higher National Diploma holders in providing employment to graduates.



They protested at the place reserved for demonstrations near the Presidential Secretariat and then proceeded to the Presidential Secretariat. The authorities had taken steps to conduct a discussion with a represenattive group from the protesters.



Meanwhile the Kelaniya University Students' Union had also organized a protest in front of the university administration building this afternoon.



They are demanding justice for 27 students who have been suspended and for four students who have been stripped of their degrees.



The university administration took steps to impose the ban on them based on the incident of damaging the CCTV camera systems installed in the university premises.